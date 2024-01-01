ELEVATE YOUR FLOWER EXPERIENCE WITH THE NEW STIIIZY 40’S INFUSED FLOWER. WE HAVE EXPANDED OUR 40’S LINE BY INCORPORATING OUR PREMIUM CANNABIS FLOWER INFUSED WITH OUR FINEST THC-A DIAMONDS FOR AN EXTRA PUNCH. WE CALL THEM 40'S BECAUSE OUR INFUSED FLOWER STRAINS ARE POTENT, TESTING AT 40% TOTAL CANNABINOIDS CONTENT. NOW YOU CAN ROLL YOUR OWN 40’S WITH STIIIZY INFUSED FLOWER, THE POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS WITH UNMATCHED POTENCY.



APPLE FRITTER



TASTE: Citrus, Apple, Hoppy



FEELING: Hungry, Euphoric, Giggly



DESCRIPTION: Apple Fritter is a sweet and mouth-watering strain, bursting with apple flavor. Best enjoyed at the beginning of the night, this strain is perfect for winding down to a relaxing body high and calm head high as it lifts your senses with its cinnamon, citrus, and hoppy flavors.

