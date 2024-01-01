Elevate your pre-roll game. Stiiizy 40s pre-rolls are setting the standard with high potency, cannabis infused joints coated evenly with kief. Using our proprietary live resin infusion methods, we’ve designed every pre-roll to offer 40%+ THC potency with a unique flavor profile. With a smooth inhale and tasteful exhale, each and every Stiiizy 40 is packed with indoor grown flower, specifically made to ensure a potent and long-lasting high. Spark up the 40s.



APPLE FRITTER



TASTE: Citrus, Apple, Hoppy



FEELING: Hungry, Euphoric, Giggly



DESCRIPTION: Apple Fritter is a sweet and mouth-watering strain, bursting with apple flavor. Best enjoyed at the beginning of the night, this strain is perfect for winding down to a relaxing body high and calm head high as it lifts your senses with its cinnamon, citrus, and hoppy flavors.

