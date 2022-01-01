About this product
Our gummies are bursting with flavor, precisely dosed, and low in calories.
Ideal for micro dosing. Relax and unwind one piece at a time.
100mg TOTAL THC (20 x 5mg doses)
Low calorie & Fat Free
Gluten Free
Assorted Flavors: Strawberry, Orange, Black Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, Green Apple, Sour Apple
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
