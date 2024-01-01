Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.



BANANA CREAM CAKE



TASTE: Super sweet and doughy creamy banana flavor with a lovely sugary exhale

FEELING: Happy, Giggly, Creative

DESCRIPTION: High hits you almost as soon as you exhale, working its way immediately into your brain with lightning-fast energy and creativity. This quickly turns heady, leaving you hazy, unfocused and pretty happy about it. You'll find yourself fading in and out of giggly episodes, laughing at anything and everything around you.

