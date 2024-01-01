BANANA CREAM CAKE LIVE RESIN DIAMONDS 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
  • Photo of BANANA CREAM CAKE LIVE RESIN DIAMONDS 1G
  • Photo of BANANA CREAM CAKE LIVE RESIN DIAMONDS 1G
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.

BANANA CREAM CAKE

TASTE: Super sweet and doughy creamy banana flavor with a lovely sugary exhale
FEELING: Happy, Giggly, Creative
DESCRIPTION: High hits you almost as soon as you exhale, working its way immediately into your brain with lightning-fast energy and creativity. This quickly turns heady, leaving you hazy, unfocused and pretty happy about it. You'll find yourself fading in and out of giggly episodes, laughing at anything and everything around you.

About this strain

Banana Cream Cake, also known as "Banana Cake," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Monkey Banana. Banana Cream Cake's THC level hovers around 21%, so this strain may overwhelm some novice cannabis consumers. Leafly readers say Banana Cake produces giggly, happy, and relaxing effects. The dominant terpene is limonene, with a creamy and cool aroma on the exhale with notes of pear, chestnut, and vanilla. Medical marijuana patients choose Banana Cake to relieve symptoms associated with chronic depression, anxiety, and pain. Banana Cake was originally bred by Paisa Grow Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.


Breeder In House Genetics also has a Banana Cake, which is Banana OG x Wedding Cake. In House Genetics Banana Cake is a Leafly top 12 strain of the 2022 harvest.


Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item