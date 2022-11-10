Extracted directly from freshly harvested, flash-frozen cannabis plants, STIIIZY’s Live Resin preserves the authentic taste profile and delivers a full spectrum cannabis extract. Introduced seasonally, in small batches, this craft cannabis provides a synergy between cannabinoids and terpenes for the ultimate entourage effect.



BANANA CREAM CAKE



· Taste: Super sweet and doughy creamy banana flavor with a lovely sugary exhale



· Feeling: High hits you almost as soon as you exhale, working its way immediately into your brain with lightning-fast energy and creativity. This quickly turns heady, leaving you hazy, unfocused and pretty happy about it. You'll find yourself fading in and out of giggly episodes, laughing at anything and everything around you. This is accompanied by a lightly stoney body high that keeps your physical form totally relaxed. Combined with its high 21-22% average THC level and 0-1% CBD level, these effects make Banana Cream Cake a great choice for treating chronic pain, depression, nausea or appetite loss, chronic stress or anxiety and chronic fatigue



· Description: Indica dominant hybrid strain (70% indica/30% sativa) created through crossing the potent Banana Kush X Cheese Cake strains. Named for its super delicious flavor, Banana Cream Cake packs everything any indica lover dreams of and more into each tasty little toke