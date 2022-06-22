Beginning with fresh frozen specific genetics and only the frostiest hand-picked tops, our fine-tuned solventless extraction process produces clean, high-quality concentrate that represents the pure full flavor and sensation of each specific cannabis strain. Our Live Rosin Jam is cured for just the right time and temperature, ensuring consistent quality to bring out the natural terpene and flavor profile.

BANANA CREAM / INDICA



· Taste: Citrus, Sweet, Fruity

· Feeling: Euphoria, Calm, Happy

· Description: Rainbow Glue is known for its aroma of blueberries, tropical citrus and has a flavor that’s similar but spicy.