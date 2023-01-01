Elevate your pre-roll game. Stiiizy 40s pre-rolls are setting the standard with high potency, cannabis infused joints coated evenly with kief. Using our proprietary live resin infusion methods, we’ve designed every pre-roll to offer 40%+ THC potency with a unique flavor profile. With a smooth inhale and tasteful exhale, each and every Stiiizy 40 is packed with premium grown flower, specifically made to ensure a potent and long-lasting high. Spark up the 40s.



PINK ACAI



TASTE: Berry, Earthy, Floral

FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy

DESCRIPTION: With its beautiful blend of purple and blue hues, our Pink Acai has a similar flavor profile to that of a fruit smoothie. Enjoy Pink Acai among friends and in social gatherings for an amplified uplifting experience.

