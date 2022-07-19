Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.

BANANA MAC / INDICA



Taste: Sweet, Earthy, Woody

Feeling: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy

Description: Prepare to laze and slow down with the help of Banana Mac, an indica rich in earthy sweetness.