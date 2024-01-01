STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water, and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.



BANANA MAC



Taste: Banana, Earthy, Creamy



Feeling: Happy, Relaxed, Focused



Description: BANANA MAC offers a deliciously creamy banana flavor with earthy undertones. The strain delivers a happy, relaxed high while maintaining a sense of focus, making it perfect for both winding down and staying productive. Its balanced effects provide a cheerful and calming experience.

