BANANA MAC LIVE ROSIN BADDER 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water, and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.

BANANA MAC

Taste: Banana, Earthy, Creamy

Feeling: Happy, Relaxed, Focused

Description: BANANA MAC offers a deliciously creamy banana flavor with earthy undertones. The strain delivers a happy, relaxed high while maintaining a sense of focus, making it perfect for both winding down and staying productive. Its balanced effects provide a cheerful and calming experience.

About this strain

Banana MAC is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Kush with Miracle Alien Cookies. Bred by Anesia Seeds., Banana MAC is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana MAC effects make them feel happy, creative, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana MAC when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Banana MAC features an aroma and flavor profile of peach with earthy and nutty notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana MAC, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
