Bubblegum Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
25% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
