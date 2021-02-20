About this product
Banana Sundae | Live Resin Diamonds | Sativa | Banana OG x Sundae Driver | 1g | Banana Sundae is a sativa strain with an earthy, sweet fruit aroma. Banana Sundae is made by crossing Banana OG and Sundae Driver, making a delicious dessert strain. Flavor is described as a sweet, creamy, fruit flavor. Reported effects are a melty body high with a cerebral energization and focus. The mind is elevated and put into creative focus while the body stays relaxed.
About this strain
Banana Sundae
Banana Sundae is a sativa marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Banana Sundae - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Banana Sundae effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
57% of people report feeling hungry
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
