Beginning with fresh frozen specific genetics and only the frostiest hand-picked tops, our fine-tuned solventless extraction process produces clean, high-quality concentrate that represents the pure full flavor and sensation of each specific cannabis strain. Our Live Rosin Jam is cured for just the right time and temperature, ensuring consistent quality to bring out the natural terpene and flavor profile



BANANA SUNDAE



TASTE: Sweet, Banana, Creamy



FEELING: Energized, Creative, Uplifted



DESCRIPTION: Banana Sundae is a sativa strain with an earthy, sweet fruit aroma. Banana Sundae is made by crossing Banana OG and Sundae Driver, making a delicious dessert strain. Reported effects are a melty body high with a cerebral energization and focus. The mind is elevated and put into creative focus while the body stays relaxed.

