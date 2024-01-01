BANANA SUNDAE LIVE ROSIN JAM 1G

by STIIIZY
SativaTHC 30%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Beginning with fresh frozen specific genetics and only the frostiest hand-picked tops, our fine-tuned solventless extraction process produces clean, high-quality concentrate that represents the pure full flavor and sensation of each specific cannabis strain. Our Live Rosin Jam is cured for just the right time and temperature, ensuring consistent quality to bring out the natural terpene and flavor profile

BANANA SUNDAE

TASTE: Sweet, Banana, Creamy

FEELING: Energized, Creative, Uplifted

DESCRIPTION: Banana Sundae is a sativa strain with an earthy, sweet fruit aroma. Banana Sundae is made by crossing Banana OG and Sundae Driver, making a delicious dessert strain. Reported effects are a melty body high with a cerebral energization and focus. The mind is elevated and put into creative focus while the body stays relaxed.

About this strain

Banana Sundae is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and Sundae Driver. Banana Sundae is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Sundae effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Sundae when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Cannarado, Banana Sundae features flavors like lavender, pepper, and orange. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Banana Sundae typically ranges from $50-$65. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Sundae, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

