BERRIES & CREAM / INDICA
· Taste: Berry, Musk, Pine
· Feeling: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy
· Description: An aroma of tart fruit, blackberry, and fresh waffle cone, the flavor takes on additional notes of caramelized sugar. The effects are strong, hitting behind the eyes before spreading throughout the body to provide relaxation and focusing mental clarity.
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
C11-0000620-LIC