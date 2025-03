Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.



BERRIES & CREAM



TASTE: Berry, Musk, Pine

FEELING: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy

DESCRIPTION: An aroma of tart fruit, blackberry, and fresh waffle cone, the flavor takes on additional notes of caramelized sugar. The effects are strong, hitting behind the eyes before spreading throughout the body to provide relaxation and focusing mental clarity.

