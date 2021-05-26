About this product
About this strain
Kush Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!