BERRY PIE - LIVE RESIN POD 0.5G

by STIIIZY
SativaTHC 22%CBD
About this strain

Berry Pie

Berry Pie is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Cookies x Seed Junkie Genetics. Just like the name suggests, Berry Pie packs a sugary sweet aroma that smells similar to freshly made bluberry waffles and has a creamy, tart flavor. The high you get from this strain will give you a head high that is euphoric but energizing enough to keep you focused. Berry Pie comes in stalky, frosty nugs with contrasting colors of green blended together by bright orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Berry Pie for its uplifting qualities that help relieve symptoms related to depression and fatigue

Berry Pie effects

13 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety
Migraines
7% of people say it helps with migraines
About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.