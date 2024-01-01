The STIIIZY White Label is traditionally grown to yield top quality flower. Sunkissed and carefully cultivated, these cannabis buds take advantage of Mother Nature's gift and ensure consistency in both flavor and experience.
BERRY SUNDAE
Taste: Berry, Sweet, Fruity
Feeling: Uplifted, Relaxed, Euphoric
Description: Berry Sundae is a strain that delivers a vibrant, uplifting high paired with a soothing sense of relaxation. It offers a flavor profile bursting with sweet berries and fruity notes, making it a favorite for those who enjoy dessert-like strains. The experience typically begins with an uplifted, euphoric sensation that encourages creativity and social interaction, followed by a calming, body-centric relaxation that never becomes overwhelming.
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
