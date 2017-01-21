Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Birthday Cake - Premium THC POD 0.5G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

BIRTHDAY CAKE / HYBRID

· Taste: Nutty, Buttery, Earthy
· Feeling: Euphoric, Relaxing, Uplifting
· Description: An indica-dominant strain that soothes the body without sedating the mind.

About this strain

Picture of Birthday Cake
Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake, also known "Birthday Cake Kush," is an indica-dominant hybrid with strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. As decadent as its Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, Birthday Cake buds bloom with a crystalline icing of THC-rich resin. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind. This strain is preferred by patients treating pain, anxiety, appetite loss, inflammation, and headaches.

Birthday Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
325 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.