The STIIIZY White Label is traditionally grown to yield top quality flower. Sunkissed and carefully cultivated, these cannabis buds take advantage of Mother Nature’s gift and ensure consistency in both flavor and experience.
BISCOTTI GUSHERZ
Taste: Vanilla, Berry, Sweet
Feeling: Relaxed, Euphoric, Creative
Description: BISCOTTI GUSHERZ delights the taste buds with a creamy vanilla and berry sweetness. It provides a relaxing and euphoric high, sparking creativity and a sense of well-being. Ideal for those seeking a mellow yet uplifting experience with a touch of inspiration.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
#StaySTIIIZY Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy www.stiiizy.com