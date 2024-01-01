BLACK CHERRY GELATO BLACK LABEL 7G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:
  Photo of BLACK CHERRY GELATO BLACK LABEL 7G

About this product

The STIIIZY Black Label is our new exclusive line of ultra-premium high quality flower. Proudly grown and cultivated to yield top of the line cannabis, the Black Label is redefining the industry standard by offering a unique and potent cannabis experience.

BLACK CHERRY GELATO

TASTE: Tree Fruit, Berry, Sweet

FEELING: Happy, Calm, Relaxed

DESCRIPTION: Unlocked from mother nature's secret garden this herbal berry strain brings a calming overtone thropughout the body while the gelato notes focuses on uplifting your enegry to a happier mood.

About this strain

Black Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Acai with Black Cherry Funk. The effects of Black Cherry Gelato are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel aroused, hungry, and focused. Black Cherry Gelato is 22% THC making it an ideal choice for new and experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of Black Cherry Gelato is pinene, which is often associated with pine forest aromas. Reviewers tell Leafly this strain tastes like berries with sweet apricot undertones. Medical marijuana patients often buy this strain during mild episodes of depression, stress, and cramps. The original breeder of Black Cherry Gelato is currently unknown.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item
