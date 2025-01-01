Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.



BLACK CHERRY GELATO



TASTE: Tree Fruit, Berry, Sweet



FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Relaxed



DESCRIPTION: Unlocked from mother nature's secret garden this herbal berry strain brings a calming overtone thropughout the body while the gelato notes focuses on uplifting your enegry to a happier mood.

read more