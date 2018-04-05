About this product
About this strain
Lemon Zest effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
30% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!