Peach Crescendo F-1 effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
23% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
13% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
