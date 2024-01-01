BLACK TRUFFLE BLACK LABEL 3.5G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

The STIIIZY Black Label is our new exclusive line of ultra-premium high quality flower. Proudly grown and cultivated to yield top of the line cannabis, the Black Label is redefining the industry standard by offering a unique and potent cannabis experience.

BLACK TRUFFLE

TASTE: Herbal, Earthy, Woody

FEELING: Giggly, Sleepy, Euphoric

DESCRIPTION: This indica’s dark purple flower coloration only signals the start of its sleepy, giggly euphoria.

About this strain

Black Truffle is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 33 and an unknown strain. Bred by Big Chief, Black Truffle is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Black Truffle effects make them feel energetic, aroused, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Black Truffle when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, bipolar disorder, and fatigue. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Black Truffle features an aroma and flavor profile of tea, lavender, and menthol. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Truffle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item