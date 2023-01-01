Stiiizy Blunts are revolutionizing the blunt game by offering 100% hemp wrapped, ultra premium, high quality flower with a glass tip. Ignite the unique flavor profiles of our strain specific blunts and experience a quality high.
BLACK TRUFFLE
TASTE: Herbal, Earthy, Woody FEELING: Giggly, Sleepy, Euphoric DESCRIPTION: This indica’s dark purple flower coloration only signals the start of its sleepy, giggly euphoria.
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.