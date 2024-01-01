CRUNCH BERRIES - SOLVENTLESS POD .5G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods have been extracted using the finest cannabis concentrate. Extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure, every pod is purified for maximum potency and super tasteful flavor profiles. Combining our revolutionary delivery method and keeping the true nature of the plant consistent and pure, STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods give you the high quality, terpene-rich cannabis experience you’ve been looking for.

CRUNCH BERRIES

TASTE: Berry, Spicy, Herbal
FEELING: Relaxing, Euphoric, Happy
DESCRIPTION: This balanced hybrid delivers a head to toe high.

About this strain

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Crunch Berries is a cross between DJ Short’s famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.
