About this product
BLACKBERRY PIE - CURATED LIVE RESIN 1G
by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Blackberry Pie is a hybrid cross of Jojorizo’s Blackberry Widow and a Crystal Locomotive created by Gage Green Genetics. This hybrid is easy to grow and all phenotypes present the potency and high resin content you would expect given its White Widow and Trainwreck heritage. A beautiful and aromatic plant featuring flowers with deep purple hues and ample trichomes, Blackberry Pie offers a nice blend of heady euphoria with a medicinal body high.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item