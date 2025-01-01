Elevate your flower experience with the new STIIIZY 40’s infused flower. We have expanded our 40’s line by incorporating our premium cannabis flower infused with our finest THC-A Diamonds for an extra punch. We call them 40's because our infused flower strains are potent, testing at 40% total cannabinoids content. Now you can roll your own 40’s with STIIIZY infused flower, the possibilities are endless with unmatched potency.



BLUE BURST



TASTE: Blue Raspberry, Citrus, Mixed Fruits

FEELING: Relaxed, Uplifted, Creative

DESCRIPTION: Named for its delicious and powerful flavor, our Blue Burst 40ʼs are known for its blue raspberry flavor with hints of citrus on every exhale. Blue Burst 40ʼs will have you taking flight on a balanced and pleasant cerebral high.

