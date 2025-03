Elevate your pre-roll game. Stiiizy 40s pre-rolls are setting the standard with high potency, cannabis infused joints coated evenly with kief. Using our proprietary live resin infusion methods, we’ve designed every pre-roll to offer 40%+ THC potency with a unique flavor profile. With a smooth inhale and tasteful exhale, each and every Stiiizy 40 is packed with indoor grown flower, specifically made to ensure a potent and long-lasting high. Spark up the 40s.

--

BLUE BURST / HYBRID

--

Taste: Blue Raspberry

Feeling: Relaxed, Uplifted, Creative

Description: Named for its delicious and powerful flavor, our Blue Burst 40's are known for their blue raspberry flavor with hints of citrus on every exhale. Blue Burst 40's will have you taking flight on a balanced and pleasant cerebral high.

read more