Kush Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
274 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
