STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water, and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.



BLUE COOKIES



TASTE: Blueberry, Earthy, Vanilla

FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy

DESCRIPTION: This flower has a sweet and fruity aroma that tastes like blueberries and citrus. Starts off with a strong head high, followed by a relaxing body high.

