Elevate your flower experience with the new STIIIZY 40’s infused flower. We have expanded our 40’s line by incorporating our premium cannabis flower infused with our finest THC-A Diamonds for an extra punch. We call them 40's because our infused flower strains are potent, testing at 40% total cannabinoids content. Now you can roll your own 40’s with STIIIZY infused flower, the possibilities are endless with unmatched potency.



BLUE DREAM



TASTE: Berry, Fruity, Herbal

FEELING: Creative, Energizing, Euphoric

DESCRIPTION: The Blue Dream 40ʼs confidently gives you a burst of blueberry flavor with a high potency to ensure a smooth inhale followed by a tasteful exhale.

read more