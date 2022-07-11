About this product
--
BLUE RAZZ ECLAIR / INDICA
· Taste: Sweet, Fruity, Cream
· Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
· Description: Blue Razz Eclair solventless pods gives you the clean and potent high that has been extracted with ice, water, heat, and pressure for maximum purity. As a prominent indica cannabis strain that has a distinct taste of mint, sweet berries, and citrusy undertones, Blue Razz Eclair is perfect for those looking for the simultaneous body and head high that relieves stress.
About this brand
Stay STIIIZY.