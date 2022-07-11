STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods have been extracted using the finest cannabis concentrate. Extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure, every pod is purified for maximum potency and super tasteful flavor profiles. Combining our revolutionary delivery method and keeping the true nature of the plant consistent and pure, STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods give you the high quality, terpene-rich cannabis experience you’ve been looking for.

BLUE RAZZ ECLAIR / INDICA



· Taste: Sweet, Fruity, Cream

· Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric

· Description: Blue Razz Eclair solventless pods gives you the clean and potent high that has been extracted with ice, water, heat, and pressure for maximum purity. As a prominent indica cannabis strain that has a distinct taste of mint, sweet berries, and citrusy undertones, Blue Razz Eclair is perfect for those looking for the simultaneous body and head high that relieves stress.