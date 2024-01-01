Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.



BLUE RAZZ SLUSHIE



TASTE: Berry, Fruit, Sweet



FEELING: Creative, Relaxed, Happy



DESCRIPTION: Blue Razz Slushie has a sweet flavor profile with skunky undertones. A hybrid strain that will have you stuck on the couch with a heavy head high.

