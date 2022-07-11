About this product
BLUEBERRY ACAI / INDICA
· Taste: Fruity, Spice, Earth
· Feeling: Calm, Relaxed, Uplifting
· Description: Blueberry Acai Solventless Pods are known for producing a mental calmness. Keeping this strain free from harmful chemicals and additives, the full effects of Blueberry Acai emphasizes naturally fruity undertones with a side of spice and pepper flavor. Blueberry Acai is a strain known to leave you feeling relaxed while cruising an easy and restful high.
