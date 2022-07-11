STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods have been extracted using the finest cannabis concentrate. Extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure, every pod is purified for maximum potency and super tasteful flavor profiles. Combining our revolutionary delivery method and keeping the true nature of the plant consistent and pure, STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods give you the high quality, terpene-rich cannabis experience you’ve been looking for.

--

BLUEBERRY ACAI / INDICA



· Taste: Fruity, Spice, Earth

· Feeling: Calm, Relaxed, Uplifting

· Description: Blueberry Acai Solventless Pods are known for producing a mental calmness. Keeping this strain free from harmful chemicals and additives, the full effects of Blueberry Acai emphasizes naturally fruity undertones with a side of spice and pepper flavor. Blueberry Acai is a strain known to leave you feeling relaxed while cruising an easy and restful high.