Our first press Live Rosin badder combines fresh terpenes and a potent cannabis profile ensuring a smooth hit.

--

STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.

--

BLUEBERRY BLAST / SATIVA



· Taste: Fruity, Earthy, Sweet

· Feeling: Energized, Happy, Uplifted

· Description: Boasting uplifting effects and a fresh, fruity flavor, Blueberry Blast is the perfect strain to help with your morning lift-off.