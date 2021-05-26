About this product
About this strain
Kush Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
