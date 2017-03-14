BLUEBERRY MUFFIN CRUSHED DIAMONDS 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
  • Photo of BLUEBERRY MUFFIN CRUSHED DIAMONDS 1G
  • Photo of BLUEBERRY MUFFIN CRUSHED DIAMONDS 1G
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Discover a new level of smoking satisfaction with STIIIZY's New Crushed Diamonds extracts. Engineered to perfection, this convenient extract can be packed, rolled, or dabbed with ease, allowing you to customize and elevate your smoking experience to perfection.

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

TASTE: Berry, Sweet, Fruity
FEELING: Relaxed, Uplifted, Refreshing
DESCRIPTION: sweet and inviting as its name implies. Blueberry Muffin is a tasty snack of a strain, perfect for any time of the day.

About this strain

Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item