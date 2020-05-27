About this product
About this strain
Papaya Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
60 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
13% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!