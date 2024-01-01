STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water, and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.



BLUEBERRY SHORTCAKE



Taste: Blueberry, Berry, Sweet



Feeling: Uplifting, Energetic, Tingly



Description: Blueberry Shortcake as a sativa, you're hit with a burst of sweet berry euphoria that lights up creativity and sharpens focus, sending waves of vibrant energy through your day.

