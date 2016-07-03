BLUEBERRY YUM YUM LIVE RESIN DIAMOND 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.

BLUEBERRY YUM YUM
Taste: Blueberry, Fruity, Sweet
Feeling: Euphoria, Giggly, Relaxation
Description: Blueberry Yum Yum delivers a sweet and fruity blueberry flavor with a relaxing, euphoric high that’s perfect for unwinding. It brings about happy, giggly vibes, making it a great choice for social settings or solo relaxation.

Blueberry Yum Yum, also known as "Yum Yum," is a hybrid marijuana strain whose popularity was ushered in by rap artist Ludacris and his song centered on the strain. While certainly the progeny of the famed Blueberry indica, its other parent is suspected to have been a Durban Poison sativa. Because of its parents’ polarity, Blueberry Yum Yum can express a wide spectrum of effects, but consumers typically report uplifting, happy effects perfect for any time of the day. Though dominated by an unmistakable blueberry aroma, accents of earthy mint and pine can also be detected on the palate. 

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
