BUBBLEGUM GELATO CURATED LIVE RESIN 1G

by STIIIZY
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Our Curated Live Resin captures the true essence of the plant in extract form. The whole plant is cut and harvested then immediately flash frozen, preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and flavor. This process delivers the pinnacle of potency, flavor and consistency.

BUBBLEGUM GELATO

TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Berry

FEELING: Euphoria, Relaxing, Happy

DESCRIPTION: Bubblegum Gelato has a sweet raspberry and cherry flavor with hints of bubblegum, a super relaxing and creative high that's perfect for a lazy weekend.

About this strain

Commonly called BG Gelato, Bubblegum Gelato is a indica-leaning hybrid weed strain that crosses the enshrined classic of Gelato #45 with the mysterious Indiana Bubblegum. Bubblegum Gelato is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bubblegum Gelato effects are relaxing,  uplifting, and hunger inducing. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bubblegum Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, arthritis, and stress. Bred by Backpack Boyz, Bubblegum Gelatofeatures has a fruity and earthy aroma with a sweet cherry flavor. The dominant terpene of this strain is Myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bubblegum Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item