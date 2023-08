Stiiizy 40s blunts are rolled with 100% tobacco free, kief dusted hemp wraps, secured tightly around a glass tip. We’ve packed each infused blunt with high quality premium flower so that every inhale is just as good as every exhale. Stiiizy 40s Blunts are reinventing the way you get high by being the first to introduce 40%+ THC potency with live resin infusion. Pass the blunt.



PINK ACAI



TASTE: Berry, Earthy, Floral

FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy

DESCRIPTION: With its beautiful blend of purple and blue hues, our Pink Acai has a similar flavor profile to that of a fruit smoothie. Enjoy Pink Acai among friends and in social gatherings for an amplified uplifting experience.

