The STIIIZY Grey Label harnesses both advanced technology and dedication to horticulture in providing premium cannabis flower. Consistently delivering an elevated and potent experience, the Grey Label offers highly aromatic and complex flavor profiles in each bag.
BUBBLEGUM GELATO
Taste: Bubblegum, Sweet, Fruity
Feeling: Happy, Relaxed, Creative
Description: Bubblegum Gelato delights with its nostalgic bubblegum flavor, sweet and fruity notes creating a playful taste experience. The strain brings about a happy and relaxed feeling, sparking creativity and a sense of well-being. Perfect for those looking to enjoy a cheerful, soothing high with a burst of inspiration.
