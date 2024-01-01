GRAPE GELATO LIVE ROSIN BADDER 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 31%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water, and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.

GRAPE GELATO

TASTE: Sweet, Grape, Musky

FEELING: Giggly, Peaceful, Relaxed

DESCRIPTION: Terpy and full of flavor, Grape Gelato is a giggly indica made for night sessions with good friends.

About this strain

Grape Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Kush and Gelato 33 strains. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Grape Gelato is a potent and flavorful strain that has a spicy, fruity flavor and an herbal, gassy aroma. This strain is known to alleviate insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety, and can leave patients feeling blissful and sleepy. Grape Gelato is 31% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Gelato effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by West Coast Cure, Grape Gelato features flavors like earthy, floral, and kush. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Grape Gelato typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Grape Gelato is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

