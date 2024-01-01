Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.



CAKE FROSTING



TASTE: Floral, Sweet, Spice

FEELING: Creative, Relaxing, Sleepy

DESCRIPTION: Sweet and creamy overtone accented by spicy flowers and lavender with full-bodied effects that hit hard as you race through giddy thought, your body will settle further and further into the couch.

