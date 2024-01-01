CAKE FROSTING LIVE ROSIN BADDER 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water, and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.

CAKE FROSTING

TASTE: Floral, Sweet, Spice
FEELING: Creative, Relaxing, Sleepy
DESCRIPTION: Sweet and creamy overtone accented by spicy flowers and lavender with full-bodied effects that hit hard as you race through giddy thought, your body will settle further and further into the couch

About this strain

Cake Frosting, also known as Frosted Cake,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, talkative, and creative. Cake Frosting has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cake Frosting, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
