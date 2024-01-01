About this product
CAKE FROSTING LIVE ROSIN BADDER 1G
by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Cake Frosting, also known as Frosted Cake,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, talkative, and creative. Cake Frosting has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cake Frosting, before let us know! Leave a review.
