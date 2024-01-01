STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water, and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.



CAKE FROSTING



TASTE: Floral, Sweet, Spice

FEELING: Creative, Relaxing, Sleepy

DESCRIPTION: Sweet and creamy overtone accented by spicy flowers and lavender with full-bodied effects that hit hard as you race through giddy thought, your body will settle further and further into the couch

