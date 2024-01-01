CARIBBEAN BREEZE STIIIZY EDIBLES- 200MG GUMMIES

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Introducing our new line of STIIIZY edibles. Your favorite live resin infused gummies are formulated with fast-acting nanotechnology in 20 mg pieces. Enjoy the blend of both delicious and mouth watering flavors in every bite.

CARIBBEAN BREEZE

TASTE: Citrus, Pineapple, Orange

FEELING: Energetic, Uplifting, Euphoric

DESCRIPTION: Float on with Caribbean Breeze, a tropical-flavored delight sure to boost your day with its uplifting sativa effects.

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:
  • Helps with:

  • Caribbean Breeze effects are mostly energizing.

    Caribbean Breeze potency is higher THC than average.

Caribbean Breeze is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Alien Orange Cookies and Sunset Sherbert. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Caribbean Breeze is a tropical and refreshing hybrid that offers a stimulating and euphoric high. Caribbean Breeze has a fruity and floral aroma with hints of passionfruit and banana. The buds are fluffy and colorful, with light green and orange hues. Caribbean Breeze is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Caribbean Breeze effects include feeling energetic, creative, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Caribbean Breeze when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, and stress. Bred by Airo Brands, Caribbean Breeze features flavors like tropical, banana, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Caribbean Breeze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Caribbean Breeze can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower, vape cartridges, or gummies. If you’re looking for a tropical and refreshing hybrid that can help you feel energetic and creative, Caribbean Breeze might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Caribbean Breeze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

