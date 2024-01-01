About this product
About this strain
Caribbean Breeze is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Alien Orange Cookies and Sunset Sherbert. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Caribbean Breeze is a tropical and refreshing hybrid that offers a stimulating and euphoric high. Caribbean Breeze has a fruity and floral aroma with hints of passionfruit and banana. The buds are fluffy and colorful, with light green and orange hues. Caribbean Breeze is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Caribbean Breeze effects include feeling energetic, creative, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Caribbean Breeze when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, and stress. Bred by Airo Brands, Caribbean Breeze features flavors like tropical, banana, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Caribbean Breeze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Caribbean Breeze can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower, vape cartridges, or gummies. If you’re looking for a tropical and refreshing hybrid that can help you feel energetic and creative, Caribbean Breeze might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Caribbean Breeze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.