CEREAL MILK CURATED LIVE RESIN 1G

by STIIIZY
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of CEREAL MILK CURATED LIVE RESIN 1G
  • Photo of CEREAL MILK CURATED LIVE RESIN 1G

About this product

Our Curated Live Resin captures the true essence of the plant in extract form. The whole plant is cut and harvested then immediately flash frozen, preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and flavor. This process delivers the pinnacle of potency, flavor and consistency.

CEREAL MILK

TASTE: Mint, Sweet, Earth

FEELING: Happy, Relaxed, Creative

DESCRIPTION: Just a spoonful of Cereal Milk will do the trick, as this potent hybrid will hit you with a hefty wave of minty sweetness and uplifted creativity.

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
