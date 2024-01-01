CEREAL MILK WHITE LABEL 3.5G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

The STIIIZY White Label is traditionally grown to yield top quality flower. Sunkissed and carefully cultivated, these cannabis buds take advantage of Mother Nature’s gift and ensure consistency in both flavor and experience.

TASTE: Sweet and creamy sugary taste with hints of fruits and berries throughout
FEELING: Effects that will have you feeling calm yet focused for hours on end. You'll feel a euphoric lift at the onset of the high, filling your entire mind with a sense of pure happiness and lifted bliss. As your mind reaches new heights, you'll feel an influx of creative energy and sociability, boosting your mental clarity and focus.
DESCRIPTION: Made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno

About this strain

Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
