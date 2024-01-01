The STIIIZY White Label is traditionally grown to yield top quality flower. Sunkissed and carefully cultivated, these cannabis buds take advantage of Mother Nature’s gift and ensure consistency in both flavor and experience.



CEREAL MILK



TASTE: Sweet and creamy sugary taste with hints of fruits and berries throughout

FEELING: Effects that will have you feeling calm yet focused for hours on end. You'll feel a euphoric lift at the onset of the high, filling your entire mind with a sense of pure happiness and lifted bliss. As your mind reaches new heights, you'll feel an influx of creative energy and sociability, boosting your mental clarity and focus.

DESCRIPTION: Made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno

